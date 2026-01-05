Left Menu

Kapil Dev Advocates for Team-Based Golf Revolution in India

Cricket legend Kapil Dev discusses the potential inclusion of Bangladeshi players in the Professional Golf Tour of India. He emphasizes the need for a team-based structure in golf, drawing parallels with the Indian Premier League's impact on cricket. UP Prometheans announced as the first franchise of '72 The League'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:09 IST
Kapil Dev, a cricket legend and the current President of the PGTI, stated on Monday that a decision has yet to be made regarding the participation of Bangladeshi players in the Professional Golf Tour of India.

This follows the Bangladesh Cricket Board's announcement not to send its national team to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, citing security issues. The decision came after IPL franchise KKR released pacer Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI's instruction.

Speaking at the launch of '72 The League', Kapil emphasized the need for a team-based structure in golf to invigorate the sport in India, akin to cricket's transformation post-IPL.

