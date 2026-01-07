Global Tensions Rise: US Strikes Venezuela as Diplomatic Waves Erupt

The United States' military intervention in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, has drawn widespread condemnation from South American nations. Dnyaneshwar Mulay, a former Indian diplomat, described the move as 'fairly unprecedented' in recent history.

Mulay noted that while such unilateral actions by the US have precedents, the intensity of Latin American criticism is notable, including disapproval from major players like Brazil. Despite its concern, India is choosing to remain neutral, owing to its positive relations with both Venezuela and the US.

In response to the US operation, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a week of national mourning. Rodriguez emphasized that Venezuela remains under national governance, countering US claims for intervention. Her statements were broadcasted on the national channel, as she rejected any foreign control over Venezuelan sovereignty.