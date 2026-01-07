Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise: US Strikes Venezuela as Diplomatic Waves Erupt

The US military's unprecedented strike on Venezuela, leading to the capture of President Maduro, ignites strong responses internationally. While most South American nations condemn this action, India maintains neutral vigilance due to its strategic ties with both Venezuela and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:30 IST
Global Tensions Rise: US Strikes Venezuela as Diplomatic Waves Erupt
Dnyaneshwar Mulay, former Indian diplomat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States' military intervention in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, has drawn widespread condemnation from South American nations. Dnyaneshwar Mulay, a former Indian diplomat, described the move as 'fairly unprecedented' in recent history.

Mulay noted that while such unilateral actions by the US have precedents, the intensity of Latin American criticism is notable, including disapproval from major players like Brazil. Despite its concern, India is choosing to remain neutral, owing to its positive relations with both Venezuela and the US.

In response to the US operation, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a week of national mourning. Rodriguez emphasized that Venezuela remains under national governance, countering US claims for intervention. Her statements were broadcasted on the national channel, as she rejected any foreign control over Venezuelan sovereignty.

TRENDING

1
Emotional Reunions: Supreme Court Bail Releases 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

Emotional Reunions: Supreme Court Bail Releases 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

 India
2
Winter Woes: Europe's Snow and Ice Chaos

Winter Woes: Europe's Snow and Ice Chaos

 Global
3
Delhi Police Register FIR Over Controversial JNU Protest Slogans

Delhi Police Register FIR Over Controversial JNU Protest Slogans

 India
4
Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore

Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026