Amit Shah Joins Grand Pongal Celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a Pongal festival organized by BJP Mahila Morcha in Mannarpuram. The event featured the traditional sweet delicacy, prepared in 1,008 decorated pots. The celebration aimed to connect with the masses, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:08 IST
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah partook in the vibrant Pongal celebrations arranged by BJP Mahila Morcha at Mannarpuram on Monday.

The festive occasion highlighted the traditional dish Pongal, concocted from rice, dhal, and jaggery, with added ghee for flavor. It was prepared in an impressive display of 1,008 embellished pots surrounded by sugarcane.

Referred to as 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal,' the event was part of BJP's broader initiative to resonate with the public. Prominent figures like Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran attended. Additionally, Shah's Tamil Nadu visit included temple tours and addressing public engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

