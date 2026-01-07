Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Minister Challenges Political Impact of Amit Shah's Visits

Tamil Nadu's Minister S. Regupathy claims Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visits won't sway the state's political landscape. Regupathy also refuted criticism regarding his Thiruparankundram remarks, stating his words mirrored court discourse. He counters AIADMK's corruption allegations, calling them routine political attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:38 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister Challenges Political Impact of Amit Shah's Visits
Tamil Nadu Minister S Regupathy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Minister S. Regupathy has confidently stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's frequent visits to the state will not alter the political dynamics in the run-up to the assembly elections. According to Regupathy, the BJP's prospects remain unchanged despite these high-profile visits.

In response to recent criticism over his comments on the Thiruparankundram issue, Regupathy clarified that his statements were not inappropriate, and were based on the language from the court's verdict. He insisted that his reference to a cremation ground was a direct nod to the court wording, which mentioned 'ghost', rather than any intention to mislead.

This controversy follows a legal challenge to a Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ruling. The court asserted the Thiruparankundram hill as a protected site, urging adherence to the law. Responding to AIADMK's corruption allegations, Regupathy dismissed them as political posturing, arguing such claims are part and parcel of political rhetoric.

TRENDING

1
Moscow Demands Fair Treatment After US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker

Moscow Demands Fair Treatment After US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker

 Russia
2
Uttarakhand's Political Turmoil: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Uttarakhand's Political Turmoil: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

 India
3
Trump Administration Unveils New Dietary Guidelines: Prioritize Protein, Cut Sugar

Trump Administration Unveils New Dietary Guidelines: Prioritize Protein, Cut...

 Global
4
Geopolitical Chess: US Makes Its Move in Venezuela

Geopolitical Chess: US Makes Its Move in Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026