Tamil Nadu Minister Challenges Political Impact of Amit Shah's Visits
Tamil Nadu's Minister S. Regupathy claims Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visits won't sway the state's political landscape. Regupathy also refuted criticism regarding his Thiruparankundram remarks, stating his words mirrored court discourse. He counters AIADMK's corruption allegations, calling them routine political attacks.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Minister S. Regupathy has confidently stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's frequent visits to the state will not alter the political dynamics in the run-up to the assembly elections. According to Regupathy, the BJP's prospects remain unchanged despite these high-profile visits.
In response to recent criticism over his comments on the Thiruparankundram issue, Regupathy clarified that his statements were not inappropriate, and were based on the language from the court's verdict. He insisted that his reference to a cremation ground was a direct nod to the court wording, which mentioned 'ghost', rather than any intention to mislead.
This controversy follows a legal challenge to a Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ruling. The court asserted the Thiruparankundram hill as a protected site, urging adherence to the law. Responding to AIADMK's corruption allegations, Regupathy dismissed them as political posturing, arguing such claims are part and parcel of political rhetoric.
ALSO READ
AIADMK Chief Warns Against Election Ticket Scams
Political Dynamics in Karnataka: Shivakumar Wishing Siddaramaiah Good Luck Amid Leadership Speculation
AIADMK Criticizes DMK's Free Laptop Scheme as Political Deception
Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Calls for Probe
AIADMK Launches Statewide Tour to Craft Public-Centric Manifesto