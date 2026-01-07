Tamil Nadu Minister Challenges Political Impact of Amit Shah's Visits

Tamil Nadu Minister S. Regupathy has confidently stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's frequent visits to the state will not alter the political dynamics in the run-up to the assembly elections. According to Regupathy, the BJP's prospects remain unchanged despite these high-profile visits.

In response to recent criticism over his comments on the Thiruparankundram issue, Regupathy clarified that his statements were not inappropriate, and were based on the language from the court's verdict. He insisted that his reference to a cremation ground was a direct nod to the court wording, which mentioned 'ghost', rather than any intention to mislead.

This controversy follows a legal challenge to a Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ruling. The court asserted the Thiruparankundram hill as a protected site, urging adherence to the law. Responding to AIADMK's corruption allegations, Regupathy dismissed them as political posturing, arguing such claims are part and parcel of political rhetoric.