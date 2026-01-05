Mahhi Vij Denounces Speculation Around Divorce from Jay Bhanushali

Actor Mahhi Vij has strongly criticized sections of the media and social media users for interpreting her recent Instagram posts as veiled messages about her estranged husband, Jay Bhanushali. The couple, who recently made headlines with their official divorce announcement, are facing widespread speculation regarding the reasons behind their split.

Annoyed by the speculation surrounding their separation, Mahhi took to Instagram to share a photograph with Jay, both making a peace sign. She commented, "Yeah, this is us. The media will stoop to any level for likes and comments. My stories are not for Jay... Stop making it dirty just like your journalism," directly challenging the ongoing narrative.

Having been together for 14 years, Mahhi and Jay have been foster parents to Rajveer and Khushi and parents to their daughter Tara, born via IVF in 2019. They announced their separation with a joint statement, clarifying the decision was mutual and made with careful consideration, respect, and focus on family values, especially for their children's future.

In their joint Instagram note, Mahhi and Jay declared their decision to "part ways" but emphasized that they remain committed to shared values such as "peace," "growth," and "kindness." The couple underlined that there is "no villain in this story" and urged their audience to avoid speculative conclusions, opting instead for a message of peace and mutual respect.

They communicated a shared commitment to being the best parents and friends, stressing the importance of not letting negativity cloud the situation. Their statement appealed for understanding, respect, and compassion from the public as they transition into this new phase of their lives, highlighting their continued mutual respect and support.