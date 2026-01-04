Left Menu

Staying United Apart: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's Amicable Separation

After nearly 14 years of marriage, television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced their separation. They emphasized that their decision was mutual, guided by values like peace and kindness. Despite parting ways, they commit to being the best parents to their children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:42 IST
Staying United Apart: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's Amicable Separation
Jay and Mahhi with kids (Photo/instagram/ijaybhanushali). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a mutual decision that has taken both fans and the television industry by surprise, popular couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their separation after almost 14 years of marriage. The duo, widely celebrated for their on and off-screen chemistry, shared the news with their followers via a heartfelt joint statement on social media.

On Sunday, the pair took to Instagram Stories to divulge their choice to separate but emphasized a continued commitment to values like 'peace,' 'growth,' and 'kindness.' Their announcement was clear in stressing the absence of blame, describing the decision as devoid of any 'villains.'

Jay and Mahhi, who tied the knot in 2011 and expanded their family by fostering two children, Rajveer and Khushi, before welcoming daughter Tara in 2019, expressed their devotion to being supportive figures for their children. They requested that the public grant them love and respect as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.

TRENDING

1
Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls

Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls

 India
2
Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid Tribute for Bondi Victims

Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid...

 Australia
3
BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

 Bangladesh
4
U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026