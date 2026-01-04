Staying United Apart: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's Amicable Separation

In a mutual decision that has taken both fans and the television industry by surprise, popular couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their separation after almost 14 years of marriage. The duo, widely celebrated for their on and off-screen chemistry, shared the news with their followers via a heartfelt joint statement on social media.

On Sunday, the pair took to Instagram Stories to divulge their choice to separate but emphasized a continued commitment to values like 'peace,' 'growth,' and 'kindness.' Their announcement was clear in stressing the absence of blame, describing the decision as devoid of any 'villains.'

Jay and Mahhi, who tied the knot in 2011 and expanded their family by fostering two children, Rajveer and Khushi, before welcoming daughter Tara in 2019, expressed their devotion to being supportive figures for their children. They requested that the public grant them love and respect as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.