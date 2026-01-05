Tragedy at Swiss Bar: New Year Celebration Turns Deadly

Swiss authorities confirmed Monday the identification of all individuals injured in the devastating fire that swept through a New Year's celebration at a crowded bar. The total number of injured stands at 116, with more than two-thirds of them still hospitalized.

Originally, the number of injured was reported at 119, coupled with 40 fatalities. However, police clarified that three individuals admitted to the hospital were mistakenly associated with the blaze at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.

Among the injured are a mix of nationalities including Swiss, French, and Italian citizens, among others. The catastrophe, believed to be caused by festive sparklers igniting the ceiling, has led to a criminal investigation into the bar's managers for charges of involuntary homicide and bodily harm.

