Adivi Sesh Revives 90's Classic 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' in Upcoming Film 'Dacoit'

Actor Adivi Sesh incorporates the iconic '90s track 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' into his forthcoming film 'Dacoit', driven by nostalgia and personal memories. Set for a March 19 release, the film is directed by Shaneil Deo and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:23 IST
Adivi Sesh
  • Country:
  • India

Adivi Sesh is set to bring a wave of nostalgia with his upcoming film 'Dacoit' by including the iconic '90s song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast'. For Sesh, the track holds a cherished place in his childhood, recounting his first dance performance to it on a school stage.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, 'Dacoit' also features Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, and promises a gripping narrative of vengeance. The film is slated for a March 19 release and will be available in both Hindi and Telugu.

The actor emphasizes that the inclusion of the song is not a gimmick but a heartfelt tribute to his younger self and the joy of performance, ensuring all rights were properly acquired. 'Dacoit' is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, with co-production by Suniel Narang, and presentation by Annapurna Studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

