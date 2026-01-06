Adivi Sesh Revives 90's Classic 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' in Upcoming Film 'Dacoit'

Adivi Sesh is set to bring a wave of nostalgia with his upcoming film 'Dacoit' by including the iconic '90s song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast'. For Sesh, the track holds a cherished place in his childhood, recounting his first dance performance to it on a school stage.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, 'Dacoit' also features Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, and promises a gripping narrative of vengeance. The film is slated for a March 19 release and will be available in both Hindi and Telugu.

The actor emphasizes that the inclusion of the song is not a gimmick but a heartfelt tribute to his younger self and the joy of performance, ensuring all rights were properly acquired. 'Dacoit' is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, with co-production by Suniel Narang, and presentation by Annapurna Studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)