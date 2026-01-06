Left Menu

Indian Languages: Pillars of Unity and Heritage

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the role of Indian languages as unifying forces at the launch of 55 scholarly volumes in classical Indian languages. He emphasized India's linguistic diversity and the government's efforts to promote and preserve this heritage, releasing literary works in various languages including Sign Language.

  • Country:
  • India

In a recent event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored the role of Indian languages as a unifying force that have endured over time, despite challenges. Speaking at the launch of 55 scholarly volumes in classical Indian languages, Pradhan affirmed the cultural significance and resilience of India's linguistic diversity.

The event marked the release of 41 literary works by Centres of Excellence for Classical Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Odia. It also featured 13 books and a 45-episode Sign Language interpretation series of the Tirukkural by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, celebrating the nation's rich linguistic heritage.

Pradhan further reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis that all Indian languages serve as national languages. He highlighted the government's comprehensive efforts to enhance and preserve linguistic heritage, ensuring it remains central to education, research, and cultural pride.

