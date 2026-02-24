Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions
President Vladimir Putin has directed the FSB to enhance security measures for Russia's energy and transport systems following attacks he attributes to Ukraine and Western intelligence. With Russia marking the war's fourth anniversary, Putin underscored the urgency of defending national infrastructure against growing threats.
President Vladimir Putin directed the FSB security service on Tuesday to reinforce the protection of Russia's critical infrastructure. This decision comes in response to attacks sourced from Ukraine and, allegedly, with the backing of Western intelligence.
Speaking on the fourth anniversary of the ongoing conflict, Putin warned adversaries about pushing Russia beyond its limits. He contended that while Russia's enemies failed to achieve a strategic military victory, they have resorted to terror tactics, including infrastructure sabotage and assassination of officials.
Putin highlighted potential threats to underwater energy pipelines in the Black Sea and ordered comprehensive anti-terror enhancements across energy, transport sectors, and public areas to ensure their security against possible future attacks.
