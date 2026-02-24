Left Menu

Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

Russia claims Ukraine is attempting to acquire nuclear weapons, citing allegations against Britain and France. Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov states this will impact Russia's negotiation stance in the Ukraine conflict. No evidence has been provided to support these assertions, raising international concerns.

Updated: 24-02-2026 19:29 IST
Russia has claimed that Ukraine is attempting to obtain nuclear weapons, a move that, according to Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, could significantly influence the country's negotiating position in the ongoing conflict. The statement comes amid a wider narrative where Russia alleges that Britain and France plan to supply Ukraine with nuclear arms.

The claims were broadcasted by Russian news agencies on Tuesday, yet they were devoid of any supporting evidence, raising skepticism and concern across the international community. The accusations add another layer to the complex geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.

This development marks a pivotal moment in regional diplomacy, as it may affect future negotiations and the broader peace process. Analysts and international observers are calling for cautious examination of evidence as the situation unfolds. The allegations have not been verified independently and demand thorough investigation.

