Russia has claimed that Ukraine is attempting to obtain nuclear weapons, a move that, according to Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, could significantly influence the country's negotiating position in the ongoing conflict. The statement comes amid a wider narrative where Russia alleges that Britain and France plan to supply Ukraine with nuclear arms.

The claims were broadcasted by Russian news agencies on Tuesday, yet they were devoid of any supporting evidence, raising skepticism and concern across the international community. The accusations add another layer to the complex geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.

This development marks a pivotal moment in regional diplomacy, as it may affect future negotiations and the broader peace process. Analysts and international observers are calling for cautious examination of evidence as the situation unfolds. The allegations have not been verified independently and demand thorough investigation.

