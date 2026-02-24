Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

The Odisha government confirmed on Tuesday that the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections will take place as originally scheduled in February 2027. This statement was delivered by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayn Naik in response to a query from BJD member Ganeswar Behera during an assembly session.

Minister Naik's clarification effectively nullified circulating rumors about the potential for early elections, which gained momentum after Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal suggested that the polls could happen sooner, citing the 2027 census as a possible reason for advancing the timeline.

State Election Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi reiterated the government's stance, emphasizing that the elections will proceed only after the completion of the current five-year term of the existing rural bodies. The last rural polls in Odisha were conducted in phases beginning on February 16, 2022, setting the stage for the next round in 2027.