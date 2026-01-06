Left Menu

Censor Battle Delays Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Release

The Madras High Court has postponed the hearing on a request from the makers of the Vijay-starred film 'Jana Nayagan' for a censor certificate. The movie is set for release on January 9, but the Central Board of Film Certification must first address a complaint before proceeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:09 IST
Censor Battle Delays Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Release
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Tuesday deferred a plea from the team behind 'Jana Nayagan,' featuring TVK chief Vijay, who are seeking a censor certificate for its release scheduled for January 9.

Justice P T Asha, during the hearing, demanded that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) provide a copy of the 'complaint' it received, requiring the CBFC to present it in court by Wednesday.

The court will reconvene on January 7 to further deliberate on the case, determining whether the film can meet its intended release date.

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision for India 2047: The Growth Engine

Haryana's Vision for India 2047: The Growth Engine

 India
2
Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

 France
3
Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

 India
4
Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026