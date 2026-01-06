Censor Battle Delays Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Release
The Madras High Court has postponed the hearing on a request from the makers of the Vijay-starred film 'Jana Nayagan' for a censor certificate. The movie is set for release on January 9, but the Central Board of Film Certification must first address a complaint before proceeding.
The Madras High Court on Tuesday deferred a plea from the team behind 'Jana Nayagan,' featuring TVK chief Vijay, who are seeking a censor certificate for its release scheduled for January 9.
Justice P T Asha, during the hearing, demanded that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) provide a copy of the 'complaint' it received, requiring the CBFC to present it in court by Wednesday.
The court will reconvene on January 7 to further deliberate on the case, determining whether the film can meet its intended release date.