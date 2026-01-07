Left Menu

Madras High Court's Decision Could Delay 'Jana Nayagan' Film Release

The Madras High Court has reserved its order on a petition concerning the censor certificate category for the film 'Jana Nayagan', starring Vijay. Due to a complaint, the film's release, set for January 9, might be delayed as the censor board reviews 14 scenes at issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:03 IST
Madras High Court's Decision Could Delay 'Jana Nayagan' Film Release
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated release of 'Jana Nayagan,' starring popular actor Vijay, is facing uncertainty as the Madras High Court reserved its order regarding the censorship classification. Originally scheduled for January 9, the film's launch has been stalled due to a pending court decision on the certification category.

The controversy stems from 14 specific scenes that one of the reviewing panel members flagged for review, causing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to halt the issuance of a censor certificate. KVN Productions, the movie's producer, has argued that the majority of the board had agreed to the certification, and the subsequent complaint lacks transparency.

The case has highlighted the tension between creative expression and regulatory oversight, with the production house indicating significant financial implications due to the delay. The court's forthcoming order will determine the fate of the film's intended release date, impacting the entire production team and its planned strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

 India
2
Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

 India
3
NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

 India
4
Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026