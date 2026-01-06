Censor Certificate Drama: The Unfolding ‘Jana Nayagan’ Saga
The Madras High Court is deliberating over the issuance of a censor certificate for the film 'Jananayagan,' starring Vijay. The movie's release is scheduled for January 9, coinciding with Pongal. The Central Board of Film Certification has delayed the certificate due to concerns of religious content, leading to a court hearing.
- Country:
- India
The release of the film 'Jananayagan,' featuring Vijay, faces uncertainty as the Madras High Court considers a plea regarding its censor certificate. Amid concerns raised by the Central Board of Film Certification about religious sentiments, the production team, TVK, has found themselves in a complex situation.
Directed by H Vinoth, 'Jananayagan' was slated for release on January 9 to align with the Pongal festival. Despite meeting initial recommendations for a U/A certification, the film is undergoing additional review after a complaint citing religious insensitivity. The makers argue the complaint lacks basis, as no one has viewed the film yet.
The High Court has asked the Censor Board to produce the complaint documentation and will reconvene on January 7. With significant financial stakes involved, postponing the film would result in substantial losses, a point the production team emphasized in court.
ALSO READ
Madras High Court Upholds Tradition Amidst Controversy: Lighting the Sacred Lamp
Madras High Court Order Sparks BJP Triumph over INDI Alliance
Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon
Madras High Court Upholds Tradition at Thirupparankundram: Lamp Lighting Permitted
BJP Celebrates Madras High Court Ruling on Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp