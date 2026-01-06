SGPC Stands Firm Amidst Allegations of Sacred 'Saroops' Misuse

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) announced on Tuesday that it will neither cooperate with the police nor provide any records concerning the case of 328 sacred 'saroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, following directives from Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

SGPC Secretary Partap Singh, following a meeting with officials, clarified that actions have been taken against employees caught misusing resources linked to the sacred scriptures for personal benefit, based on an inquiry report by Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Employees Kanwaljit Singh, Baj Singh, and Dalbir Singh were among those penalized, with senior officers also facing administrative measures.

The SGPC emphasized its functioning under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act and rejected accusations from Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party aiming to malign its image. The committee urged the Punjab government to desist from targeting the institution and reaffirmed its adherence to directives from Sri Akal Takht Sahib, stressing the proper maintenance of records without any personal diaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)