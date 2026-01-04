BJP Leader Criticizes Punjab Government's Alleged MNREGA Corruption
Paramjit Singh Kainth, BJP SC Morcha Punjab vice president, criticized the Punjab government for alleged corruption in MNREGA. He accused the AAP government of misusing funds, failing mandatory audits, and protecting corrupt officials, while opposing a law to increase rural employment. He urged NGOs to expose scams.
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement on Sunday, BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha Punjab vice president Paramjit Singh Kainth raised questions about the alleged corruption in the MNREGA scheme, expressing dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's silence on the issue over the past three years.
Kainth strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for opposing the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, which aims to extend guaranteed employment days for rural laborers from 100 to 125. He highlighted the state's failure to provide work within mandated timelines, claiming increased unemployment allowance obligations.
The BJP leader further alleged a lack of mandatory audits in thousands of gram panchayats and claimed the existence of irregularities involving fake job cards and ineligible beneficiaries. He challenged the Punjab government to release a white paper on the alleged misuse of MNREGA funds and urged organizations to support the BJP's public outreach drive against corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes at Amritsar Wedding: AAP Leader Jharmal Singh Shot Dead
Clash Over VB-G RAM G: A New Chapter in Rural Employment
Controversy Sparks Over New Rural Employment Scheme
Karnataka Cabinet's Bold Moves: New Park, Rural Employment Law, Super Specialty Hospital
Political Clash Erupts in Telangana Over New Employment Law