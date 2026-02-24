Swift Elimination of JeM Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, lauded troops for neutralizing three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. This marks the end of a year-long operation against the JeM module, notably eliminating commander Saifullah, enhancing peace in the region.
In a significant victory against terrorism, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited Jammu and Kashmir, commending the troops' rapid and precise action following the elimination of three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.
The operation in Chatroo, Kishtwar district, concluded with the neutralization of notorious JeM commander Saifullah, bringing an end to the active threat posed by the seven-member module in the region.
The operation, lasting nearly a year, saw its pivotal success as Saifullah, a figure involved in multiple deadly attacks, was finally apprehended. Security forces have vowed to continue their aggressive stance against anti-nationals.
