Swift Elimination of JeM Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant victory against terrorism, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited Jammu and Kashmir, commending the troops' rapid and precise action following the elimination of three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.

The operation in Chatroo, Kishtwar district, concluded with the neutralization of notorious JeM commander Saifullah, bringing an end to the active threat posed by the seven-member module in the region.

The operation, lasting nearly a year, saw its pivotal success as Saifullah, a figure involved in multiple deadly attacks, was finally apprehended. Security forces have vowed to continue their aggressive stance against anti-nationals.

