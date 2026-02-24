Harry Brook's Century Propels England to T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

In a gripping encounter, England captain Harry Brook delivered a match-winning performance, smashing a century that propelled his team into the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a thrilling two-wicket triumph over Pakistan.

Brook's heroics came under pressure after Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi had dismantled England's top order, leaving them struggling at 35-3. Rising to the occasion, Brook moved up to number three, reaching his highest T20 international score in just 50 balls, featuring 10 fours and four sixes before England edged to victory, despite late-inning wickets.

The decision to promote Brook in the batting order was strategized by coach Brendon McCullum, a move that proved pivotal in countering Pakistan's early dominance. England concluded the chase with five balls to spare, securing their place in the semi-finals.

