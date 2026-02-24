Left Menu

Harry Brook's Heroics Propel England to T20 World Cup Semis

Harry Brook's stunning 100 off 51 balls led England to a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan, securing their spot in the T20 World Cup semifinals. Despite initial setbacks, Brook's strategic play ensured victory, with significant contributions from Will Jacks and Jofra Archer sealing the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:15 IST
Harry Brook's Heroics Propel England to T20 World Cup Semis
Harry Brook

In a spectacular display, skipper Harry Brook played a career-defining innings, scoring 100 runs off just 51 balls to propel England into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. England edged past Pakistan in a nail-biting two-wicket victory, achieved with only five deliveries remaining.

Chasing a challenging target of 165 on a tricky surface, England faced early troubles being 35 for 3 and then 58 for 4. However, Brook, batting at No. 3 for the first time, showcased remarkable batting intelligence. His innings featured 10 fours and four sixes, allowing England to secure their fifth consecutive T20 World Cup semifinal appearance.

Despite challenges from Pakistani bowlers, especially from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Brook expertly negotiated the attack, notably hitting a six and a boundary against Usman Tariq. His century was instrumental in England's progression, reflecting a combination of strategic play and grit, as he received praise even from the opposing team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria
2
Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

 United States
3
Minas Gerais Tragedy: Torrential Rains Ravage Brazilian Southeast

Minas Gerais Tragedy: Torrential Rains Ravage Brazilian Southeast

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Assembly: From Perception Shift to Thought Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Assembly: From Perception Shift to Thought Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026