Harry Brook's Heroics Propel England to T20 World Cup Semis

In a spectacular display, skipper Harry Brook played a career-defining innings, scoring 100 runs off just 51 balls to propel England into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. England edged past Pakistan in a nail-biting two-wicket victory, achieved with only five deliveries remaining.

Chasing a challenging target of 165 on a tricky surface, England faced early troubles being 35 for 3 and then 58 for 4. However, Brook, batting at No. 3 for the first time, showcased remarkable batting intelligence. His innings featured 10 fours and four sixes, allowing England to secure their fifth consecutive T20 World Cup semifinal appearance.

Despite challenges from Pakistani bowlers, especially from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Brook expertly negotiated the attack, notably hitting a six and a boundary against Usman Tariq. His century was instrumental in England's progression, reflecting a combination of strategic play and grit, as he received praise even from the opposing team.

(With inputs from agencies.)