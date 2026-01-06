Left Menu

Star-Studded Ensemble Joins New 'Tomb Raider' Series

Amazon MGM Studios unveils an exciting new 'Tomb Raider' series starring Sophie Turner, with a stellar cast including Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write and co-showrun alongside Chad Hodge, promising bold storytelling and unforgettable characters from the iconic video game franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon MGM Studios has announced a compelling lineup for its upcoming 'Tomb Raider' series, with big names such as Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the cast. This new series, headlined by Sophie Turner, is firmly rooted in the beloved Tomb Raider video game heritage.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for her work on 'Fleabag,' is attached as writer-creator and co-showrunner, alongside Chad Hodge. Turner's portrayal of Lara Croft promises to bring a fierce, emboldened character to the screen, embodying the spirit of the game's iconic protagonist.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble, including Hollywood veterans and fan-favorite characters. The inclusion of talents like Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis and Jason Isaacs as Atlas DeMornay indicates an ambitious take on Lara Croft's adventures, eager to capture audiences worldwide via Prime Video.

