Kalayatra 2026: A Dance Revolution in Tradition

Delhi will host a five-day classical dance festival, Kalayatra 2026, featuring new choreographies. Organized by the Department of Art, Culture and Language, the festival partners with the Centre for Indian Classical Dances and Sonal Mansingh. The event aims to keep classical traditions vibrant and relevant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to present a five-day classical dance festival, 'Festival of New Choreographies — Kalayatra 2026,' from January 13. This event will unite prominent dance institutions and celebrated gurus from across India to showcase newly crafted works deeply rooted in Indian classical traditions.

Organized at the Kamani Auditorium by the Department of Art, Culture and Language, in collaboration with the Centre for Indian Classical Dances and Padma Vibhushan award recipient Sonal Mansingh, the festival emphasizes the importance of innovation within classical traditions to maintain their relevance and dynamism. Mansingh highlighted that fresh choreographies are pivotal for sustaining the vibrancy of these art forms.

The festival will span January 13, 14, 15, 28, and 29, with performances starting at 6:30 PM. It will feature ten new choreographies from leading institutions, including titles like 'Amrut-Manthan' and 'Saugandhikaharana'. There will also be an exhibition chronicling the nearly five-decade journey of the Centre for Indian Classical Dances, offering a glimpse into the legacy and evolution of India's dance heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

