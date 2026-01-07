Brigitte Bardot: A Timeless Icon's Final Farewell in Saint-Tropez

Brigitte Bardot, celebrated icon of French cinema, will be laid to rest on Wednesday in the picturesque resort town of Saint-Tropez. The funeral will be held at Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church, followed by a private burial near the coast. Bardot, who passed away at the age of 91, lived in the town for much of her later years surrounded by her beloved animals.

A public tribute for locals and admirers will take place in La Ponche, Saint-Tropez's historic quarter. Bardot, affectionately known as 'B.B.', shot to fame in her twenties with films like 'And God Created Woman'. Her notable presence defined a new wave of liberated femininity in 1950s France, making her a pop culture touchstone.

Beyond her acting career, Bardot devoted her later years to animal welfare, choosing to retreat from the public eye. Her outspoken political views, which aligned with France's far-right, sparked controversy and multiple legal issues. Notable figures, including Marine Le Pen, will attend her funeral, underscoring Bardot's enduring and complex public persona.

