Left Menu

Brigitte Bardot: A Timeless Icon's Final Farewell in Saint-Tropez

Brigitte Bardot, the French cinema icon, will be laid to rest in Saint-Tropez. Known for her roles that defined femininity and as a pop culture icon, Bardot later dedicated her life to animal rights. Her funeral will be attended by political figures, highlighting her complex legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 06:31 IST
Brigitte Bardot: A Timeless Icon's Final Farewell in Saint-Tropez

Brigitte Bardot, celebrated icon of French cinema, will be laid to rest on Wednesday in the picturesque resort town of Saint-Tropez. The funeral will be held at Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church, followed by a private burial near the coast. Bardot, who passed away at the age of 91, lived in the town for much of her later years surrounded by her beloved animals.

A public tribute for locals and admirers will take place in La Ponche, Saint-Tropez's historic quarter. Bardot, affectionately known as 'B.B.', shot to fame in her twenties with films like 'And God Created Woman'. Her notable presence defined a new wave of liberated femininity in 1950s France, making her a pop culture touchstone.

Beyond her acting career, Bardot devoted her later years to animal welfare, choosing to retreat from the public eye. Her outspoken political views, which aligned with France's far-right, sparked controversy and multiple legal issues. Notable figures, including Marine Le Pen, will attend her funeral, underscoring Bardot's enduring and complex public persona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thyssenkrupp's Strategic Sale: Jindal Steel Eyes Major European Expansion

Thyssenkrupp's Strategic Sale: Jindal Steel Eyes Major European Expansion

 Global
2
Venezuelan Oil Deal Fuels Tensions After Controversial US Raid

Venezuelan Oil Deal Fuels Tensions After Controversial US Raid

 Venezuela
3
Federal Freeze: States Face Child Care Funding Halt

Federal Freeze: States Face Child Care Funding Halt

 Global
4
U.S. to Oversee Venezuelan Oil Turnover

U.S. to Oversee Venezuelan Oil Turnover

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026