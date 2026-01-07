Left Menu

OUP Apologizes for Unverified Statements About Shivaji Maharaj

Oxford University Press (OUP) India apologized to Udayanraje Bhosale for unverified statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a book published in 2003. The statements sparked controversy involving the Sambhaji Brigade. The apology was extended by OUP's former Managing Director, acknowledging the distress caused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-01-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 08:55 IST
Oxford University Press (OUP) India has publicly apologized to Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, for unverified statements made in a book about the Maratha king. The apology addresses concerns raised over content in the 2003 publication.

The notice, appearing in a newspaper, acknowledged that certain statements in 'Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India', especially on specific pages, were not verified. The book by American author James Laine incited a major controversy after an incident in 2004 when activists from the Sambhaji Brigade vandalized the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, alleging the book contained objectionable remarks.

OUP expressed regret for both the publication of these statements and any distress caused to Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and the public. The apology was issued on behalf of OUP's former Managing Director, Sayeed Manzar Khan.

