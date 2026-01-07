OUP Apologizes for Unverified Statements About Shivaji Maharaj

Oxford University Press (OUP) India has publicly apologized to Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, for unverified statements made in a book about the Maratha king. The apology addresses concerns raised over content in the 2003 publication.

The notice, appearing in a newspaper, acknowledged that certain statements in 'Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India', especially on specific pages, were not verified. The book by American author James Laine incited a major controversy after an incident in 2004 when activists from the Sambhaji Brigade vandalized the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, alleging the book contained objectionable remarks.

OUP expressed regret for both the publication of these statements and any distress caused to Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and the public. The apology was issued on behalf of OUP's former Managing Director, Sayeed Manzar Khan.

