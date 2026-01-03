SGPC President Challenges AAP Government Over Sikh Holy Book Controversy

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the filing of an FIR in connection to the case of 328 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib. Dhami accused the government of using the issue for political advantage.

He asserted that as the head of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), no government interference would be tolerated in the body's administration. He emphasized the constitutional status of the SGPC under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, questioning the need for SGPC's cooperation in the current police investigation.

A special investigation team has launched raids linked to the case, while Dhami criticized the government's actions as an attempt to weaken the SGPC. The controversy has been ongoing since 2020 when the missing 'saroops' issue initially emerged, sparking significant debate.