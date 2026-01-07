Sebastian Stan Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'The Batman Part II'

Actor Sebastian Stan is reportedly in negotiations to join Robert Pattinson in DC Studios' 'The Batman Part II'. Known for his Marvel roles, Stan's character remains undisclosed as excitement builds around the highly anticipated sequel.

Directed by Matt Reeves, 'The Batman Part II' is set to start production this year, with a planned release in October 2027. The first film, starring Pattinson as the iconic superhero, grossed $772 million globally, paving the way for this eagerly awaited follow-up.

The sequel, scripted by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, will feature returning stars like Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis. Joining the ensemble is Scarlett Johansson, previously seen as Black Widow in Marvel films, adding to the film's star-studded lineup.