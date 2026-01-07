Kolkata Police Enhance Pilgrim Support for Gangasagar Mela

In a bid to ensure a seamless journey for pilgrims heading to the Gangasagar Mela, the Kolkata Police have established roadside kiosks providing essential refreshments like tea, food, and water. This initiative aims to ease the travel experience on the road to the religious gathering.

Additional measures include standby buses stationed in Thakurpukur, ready to assist in case of vehicle breakdowns, thereby preventing any disruption to the pilgrims' journey. The police are coordinating with the South 24 Parganas and Diamond Harbour district forces for efficient management.

The annual spiritual congregation draws sadhus and pilgrims, who take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. With heightened surveillance, the police ensure communal harmony and security, countering misinformation on social media as preparations continue for the event from January 12 to 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)