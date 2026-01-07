Farewell to a French Icon: The Legacy of Brigitte Bardot

Saint-Tropez turned into a stage of mourning and applause as French cinema legend Brigitte Bardot's coffin was driven through its streets. Bardot, famous since her twenties for her role in 'And God Created Woman', passed away last month at 91, leaving a lasting impact on France's cultural landscape.

Often referred to affectionately as B.B., Bardot transcended her status as a sex symbol to become a pop culture icon and a reflection of shifting societal norms. Her image was immortalized as likely the first celebrity bust of Marianne, symbolizing the French Republic, displayed in various town halls.

The funeral, attended by public figures including Marine Le Pen and animal rights advocate Paul Watson, featured tributes to Bardot's bold spirit and controversial political views. Known for her animal rights activism and far-right affiliations, Bardot's career and life were marked by both admiration and criticism.

