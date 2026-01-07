Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore
At the Bengaluru Open, Indian players had mixed results: Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne moved to the Quarter-Finals, while former champion Sumit Nagal exited in a dramatic match against Harold Mayot. Alongside, Pedro Martinez and other top seeds advanced, with Indian doubles teams making impressive progress.
In a thrilling day of tennis at the 10th Bengaluru Open, Indian stars shone and stuttered in equal measure as the tournament unfolded with unexpected twists. Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne delivered hard-fought victories to advance to the Quarter-Finals, while the seasoned Sumit Nagal faced an exit after a taxing encounter with second seed Harold Mayot.
Sumit Nagal battled valiantly in a compelling three-set showdown against Harold Mayot, who emerged victorious with a scoreline of 7-6(2), 6-1, 7-6(11). Mayot showed immense resolve, saving seven match points in a match filled with momentum swings. Despite Nagal's tactical shift and powerful forehand, Mayot's resilience and tactical composure won the day after over three hours of high-intensity play.
Earlier, Suresh captivated audiences with a gritty performance, overcoming Felix Balshaw in a tense match that ended 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(4). Similarly, young wildcard Manas Dhamne sparked cheer among home fans by defeating Beibit Zhukayev with strategic play. In the doubles segment, Indian teams, alongside international pairs, advanced into the Quarter-Finals, promising more enthralling matches ahead.
