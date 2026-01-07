Left Menu

Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore

At the Bengaluru Open, Indian players had mixed results: Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne moved to the Quarter-Finals, while former champion Sumit Nagal exited in a dramatic match against Harold Mayot. Alongside, Pedro Martinez and other top seeds advanced, with Indian doubles teams making impressive progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:36 IST
Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore
Dhakshineswar Suresh (Photo: Bengaluru Open/Deepthi Indukuri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling day of tennis at the 10th Bengaluru Open, Indian stars shone and stuttered in equal measure as the tournament unfolded with unexpected twists. Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne delivered hard-fought victories to advance to the Quarter-Finals, while the seasoned Sumit Nagal faced an exit after a taxing encounter with second seed Harold Mayot.

Sumit Nagal battled valiantly in a compelling three-set showdown against Harold Mayot, who emerged victorious with a scoreline of 7-6(2), 6-1, 7-6(11). Mayot showed immense resolve, saving seven match points in a match filled with momentum swings. Despite Nagal's tactical shift and powerful forehand, Mayot's resilience and tactical composure won the day after over three hours of high-intensity play.

Earlier, Suresh captivated audiences with a gritty performance, overcoming Felix Balshaw in a tense match that ended 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(4). Similarly, young wildcard Manas Dhamne sparked cheer among home fans by defeating Beibit Zhukayev with strategic play. In the doubles segment, Indian teams, alongside international pairs, advanced into the Quarter-Finals, promising more enthralling matches ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global
2
Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

 India
3
Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

 Global
4
Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026