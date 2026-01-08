Left Menu

Have much to say, but at the right time: Niddhi Agerwal on being mobbed during Hyderabad event

Raja Saab star Niddhi Agerwal, who was mobbed at one of the promotional events for the film at a Hyderabad mall, says it was an unfortunate incident and she has much to say about what happened that day but at the right time.Last month, a video of the actor trying to navigate her way through a crowd towards her car, went viral on social media.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:41 IST
Have much to say, but at the right time: Niddhi Agerwal on being mobbed during Hyderabad event
  • Country:
  • India

''Raja Saab'' star Niddhi Agerwal, who was mobbed at one of the promotional events for the film at a Hyderabad mall, says it was an ''unfortunate incident'' and she has much to say about what happened that day but at the right time.

Last month, a video of the actor trying to navigate her way through a crowd towards her car, went viral on social media. In the short clip, Agerwal appeared visibly uncomfortable around the surging crowd of men as her security tried to make way for her. Asked about the incident, Agerwal told PTI, ''Well, it was an unfortunate incident that took place that day.'' ''I have so much to say about that incident, but I feel like I want to speak at the right time because it's a very sensitive topic and anything I say can be taken out of context by people who are reading stuff and all of that. So I will talk about it, but in some time,'' she added.

The actor stars alongside Telugu superstar Prabhas in ''Raja Saab'', a horror comedy, set for release in theatres on Friday. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Zareena Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Boman Irani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using a lumpsum calculator to understand one-time investment planning

Using a lumpsum calculator to understand one-time investment planning

 India
2
Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport grows 1.3 pc to 55.5 mn in 2025

Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport grows 1.3 pc to 55.5 mn in 2025

 India
3
Gold, silver futures slide for 2nd straight day on profit booking ahead of US jobs data

Gold, silver futures slide for 2nd straight day on profit booking ahead of U...

 India
4
Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote gets suspended sentence for indecent image charge

Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote gets suspended sentence for indecent ...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026