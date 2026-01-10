S&P 500 Reaches Record High Amid Chipmaker Surge and Mixed Economic Signals
The S&P 500 surged to a record high, bolstered by chipmakers like Broadcom and Lam Research. Despite a weak jobs report, expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts persist. The semiconductor index also peaked, while changes in sectors like technology and finance hint at economic shifts in 2026.
The S&P 500 achieved a record high close on Friday, led by gains from chip giants such as Broadcom, despite a disappointing jobs report. Investors remain hopeful for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year as Wall Street's main indexes ended the first week of 2026 on a rise, powered by sectors like materials and industrials.
A report from the Labor Department indicated a slowdown in U.S. employment growth for December, yet a reduction in the unemployment rate to 4.4% signaled stability in the job market. Meanwhile, the PHLX semiconductor index climbed to unprecedented heights, with Lam Research seeing stock value increase following a price target upgrade by Mizuho.
In related market movements, Meta Platforms signed a power purchase agreement with Vistra, highlighting attention on renewable energy partnerships. Additionally, optimism surrounding artificial intelligence investments continues to grow, as noted by Horizon Investments' portfolio manager. As the financial landscape shifts, traders anticipate market volatility if the U.S. Supreme Court makes a decision impacting key trade tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
