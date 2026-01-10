Venezuelan Political Prisoner Release Sparks Hope Amid Turmoil

In a commendable gesture, nine individuals deemed political prisoners by leading Venezuelan advocacy groups were released by Friday, reportedly applauded by U.S. President Donald Trump. The release raises hopes among families still waiting for news of their detained relatives.

Ongoing political unrest in Caracas coincides with these releases. President Nicolas Maduro's detention on narcoterrorism charges and the swearing-in of interim President Delcy Rodriguez have increased tensions. Human rights organizations insist the Venezuelan government uses arrests to suppress dissenting voices, while authorities claim these detainees were lawfully imprisoned for criminal activities.

The number of remaining political prisoners is estimated to be 811, including several foreign nationals. Prominent releases include former opposition candidates and activists. Families and supporters continue to press for the liberation of all those incarcerated under political pretenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)