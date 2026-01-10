Morocco's national football team, powered by Brahim Diaz's goal-scoring streak, has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a decisive 2-0 victory against Cameroon.

The match, held on Friday, saw Diaz score his fifth consecutive goal of the tournament, while Ismael Saibari added another, propelling the hosts closer to achieving their first continental title in 50 years. Despite Cameroon's strong play, they failed to capitalize on a clear penalty appeal and did not test Morocco's goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, during regulation time.

Morocco will face the winner of the quarter-final match between Algeria and Nigeria next Wednesday in Rabat, as they continue their quest for glory on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)