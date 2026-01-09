Left Menu

Kalinga Literary Festival Ignites Cross-Cultural Dialogue in Odisha

The annual Kalinga Literary Festival in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, fosters literature and cultural exchange among writers and thinkers. Prominent figures praised literature's unifying force, emphasizing its role in preserving humanity and democratic values. Several authors unveiled new works, highlighting the festival's commitment to promoting literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:40 IST
Kalinga Literary Festival Ignites Cross-Cultural Dialogue in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) kicked off in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, drawing together a vibrant mix of writers, artists, and thinkers to celebrate and foster cross-cultural dialogue through literature.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo inaugurated the four-day event on Thursday, joined by key figures like Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and Jnanpith laureate Dr Pratibha Ray. In his address, Singh Deo underscored literature's role as a unifying force upholding justice and dignity, deeply rooted in Odisha's historical narrative.

Harivansh Narayan Singh highlighted literature's democratic function in shaping informed citizens, stressing its importance in an era dominated by technology and AI for maintaining humanity and empathy. Sri Lankan Minister Upali Pannilage spoke of Kalinga's historical ties and enduring civilizational idea in his country. The session also saw the launch of notable works like 'Made in Nepal' by Dr Binod Chaudhary and 'Samanta Chandrasekhara Patravali' by Ashok Kumar Bal, reinforcing the festival's literary focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hypersonic Hype: The Controversial Arsenal of Russia's Oreshnik Missile

Hypersonic Hype: The Controversial Arsenal of Russia's Oreshnik Missile

 Global
2
High Stakes Drama: TMC versus ED Raid Controversy

High Stakes Drama: TMC versus ED Raid Controversy

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidence

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidenc...

 India
4
Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026