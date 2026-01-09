Kalinga Literary Festival Ignites Cross-Cultural Dialogue in Odisha

The annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) kicked off in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, drawing together a vibrant mix of writers, artists, and thinkers to celebrate and foster cross-cultural dialogue through literature.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo inaugurated the four-day event on Thursday, joined by key figures like Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and Jnanpith laureate Dr Pratibha Ray. In his address, Singh Deo underscored literature's role as a unifying force upholding justice and dignity, deeply rooted in Odisha's historical narrative.

Harivansh Narayan Singh highlighted literature's democratic function in shaping informed citizens, stressing its importance in an era dominated by technology and AI for maintaining humanity and empathy. Sri Lankan Minister Upali Pannilage spoke of Kalinga's historical ties and enduring civilizational idea in his country. The session also saw the launch of notable works like 'Made in Nepal' by Dr Binod Chaudhary and 'Samanta Chandrasekhara Patravali' by Ashok Kumar Bal, reinforcing the festival's literary focus.

