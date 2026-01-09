Experience Design Like Never Before at HUB Interior's New Centre

In a bid to redefine Indian home design, HUB Interior has launched its third Experience Centre in Bengaluru's JP Nagar. This latest addition highlights the brand's commitment to creating personalised, lifestyle-driven interiors that go beyond traditional templates.

Visitors to the HUB Interior Experience Centre are offered a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore design as a lived experience. Unlike conventional showrooms, the Centre provides curated environments that translate personal habits and creativity into meticulously crafted and functional spaces.

Susmita Mandal, Founder and CFO of HUB Interior, emphasized the uniqueness of their designs, stating, "A home is never about fitting into a template; it's about reflecting personal lifestyles." With over 5,000 residential projects completed, HUB Interior aims to further strengthen its presence in Bengaluru's thriving real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)