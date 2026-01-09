Left Menu

Madras High Court Halts Censor Clearance for 'Jana Nayagan'

The Madras High Court has stayed a single judge's order directing the CBFC to grant a censor certificate for 'Jana Nayagan,' starring Vijay. A Division Bench consisted of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan granted the stay, following arguments presented by the CBFC's legal representatives.

The Madras High Court on Friday issued a stay on a previous order demanding the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate for the Vijay-starring film 'Jana Nayagan'.

A Division Bench, which included Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, rendered the stay after considering arguments laid out by Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta via video conferencing.

The legal representatives for the CBFC outlined their grounds for appeal, presenting their case before the High Court division.

