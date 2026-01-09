Kannada Minister Fights for Linguistic Rights at Kerala Border

In a bid to safeguard linguistic rights, Karnataka's Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi announced plans to lead a delegation to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu. The move aims to protect the Kannadigas in Kasargod, Kerala, from what Tangadagi describes as an imposition of Malayalam.

Minister Tangadagi points to the Kerala government's Malayalam Language Bill, warning it threatens the cultural and educational identity of the Kannada-speaking population in border areas. There are approximately 7.5 lakh Kannadigas and 210 Kannada schools in the Kasargod region.

The Minister is also appealing to Kerala's Governor not to approve the bill, citing India's constitutional provisions for linguistic minorities. Further, the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority is joining efforts to resolve this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)