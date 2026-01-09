Left Menu

Kannada Minister Fights for Linguistic Rights at Kerala Border

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi is advocating for the Kannadigas in Kerala's Kasargod region against the Malayalam Language Bill. He plans to meet with India's President and Kerala authorities to ensure linguistic rights for the Kannada-speaking population, comprising around 7.5 lakh people and 210 schools, are protected.

In a bid to safeguard linguistic rights, Karnataka's Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi announced plans to lead a delegation to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu. The move aims to protect the Kannadigas in Kasargod, Kerala, from what Tangadagi describes as an imposition of Malayalam.

Minister Tangadagi points to the Kerala government's Malayalam Language Bill, warning it threatens the cultural and educational identity of the Kannada-speaking population in border areas. There are approximately 7.5 lakh Kannadigas and 210 Kannada schools in the Kasargod region.

The Minister is also appealing to Kerala's Governor not to approve the bill, citing India's constitutional provisions for linguistic minorities. Further, the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority is joining efforts to resolve this issue.

