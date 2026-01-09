Taslima Nasrin: Unmasking Bangladesh's Religious Extremism

At the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasrin criticized Bangladesh's government, accusing chief advisor Muhammad Yunus of aligning with religious extremists and undermining secular values. She claimed this alliance threatens the safety of citizens and propels agendas against secularism.

Nasrin argued that power, rather than Nobel Peace Prizes, defines peace, criticizing past laureates like Henry Kissinger and Aung San Suu Kyi for controversial actions. She lamented Bangladesh's current state, highlighting the government's use of religion for political gain and its detrimental impact on the country's secular identity.

She blamed previous leaders for fostering extremism and expressed concern over the fading secularism in Bangladesh, while hoping for political change. Nasrin also defended India's secularism, noting that Bangladesh's situation wasn't influenced by India, and urged resistance to religious extremism.