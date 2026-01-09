Left Menu

Taslima Nasrin: Unmasking Bangladesh's Religious Extremism

Taslima Nasrin criticized Bangladesh's government, particularly Muhammad Yunus, for supporting religious extremists and compromising secularism. Speaking at the Kerala International Book Festival, she argued that Nobel Peace Prizes don't define true peace. Nasrin called for a return to secularism to protect minorities and criticized previous Bangladeshi leaders for fostering extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:27 IST
Taslima Nasrin: Unmasking Bangladesh's Religious Extremism
writer
  • Country:
  • India

At the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasrin criticized Bangladesh's government, accusing chief advisor Muhammad Yunus of aligning with religious extremists and undermining secular values. She claimed this alliance threatens the safety of citizens and propels agendas against secularism.

Nasrin argued that power, rather than Nobel Peace Prizes, defines peace, criticizing past laureates like Henry Kissinger and Aung San Suu Kyi for controversial actions. She lamented Bangladesh's current state, highlighting the government's use of religion for political gain and its detrimental impact on the country's secular identity.

She blamed previous leaders for fostering extremism and expressed concern over the fading secularism in Bangladesh, while hoping for political change. Nasrin also defended India's secularism, noting that Bangladesh's situation wasn't influenced by India, and urged resistance to religious extremism.

TRENDING

1
General Dwivedi's Diplomatic Mission Strengthens Indo-UAE and Sri Lankan Defence Ties

General Dwivedi's Diplomatic Mission Strengthens Indo-UAE and Sri Lankan Def...

 India
2
Dramatic Arrest: Gold Heist Mastermind Finally Captured

Dramatic Arrest: Gold Heist Mastermind Finally Captured

 India
3
Justice Pursued: Uttarakhand Recommends CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case

Justice Pursued: Uttarakhand Recommends CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh High Court Mandates Panchayat Polls Despite Government Pushback

Himachal Pradesh High Court Mandates Panchayat Polls Despite Government Push...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026