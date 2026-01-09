High Court Grants Stay on Censor Certificate for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

The Madras High Court has issued a stay on the earlier directive instructing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to the film 'Jana Nayagan' starring actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The Division Bench, consisting of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, made this decision after hearing arguments from Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The CBFC's appeal, which was presented via video conferencing, has led to the case being adjourned until January 21 for further hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)