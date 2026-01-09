Left Menu

Behind the Lens: Nikkhil Advani's Bold 'Freedom at Midnight' Chronicles India's Tumultuous Independence

Nikkhil Advani discusses the challenges of creating 'Freedom at Midnight', a series about India's pre-independence era. The narrative focuses on key historical figures and events like Nehru, Patel, and Partition. Advani aims to portray the complexity of the time without glorifying violence, and highlights the importance of understanding history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nikkhil Advani, the director behind 'Freedom at Midnight,' faced formidable challenges while crafting the series' depiction of India's tumultuous journey to independence. The second part, which recently premiered on Sony Liv, delves into the complex dynamics between political titans like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, particularly when they were at odds.

Based on Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre's renowned book, the series explores the critical moments leading to India's Partition, the creation of the Radcliffe line, and Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. One of Advani's most difficult tasks was illustrating the strained relationship between Nehru and Patel, underscoring the respect they had for each other despite their disagreements.

Throughout the series, Advani sought to offer a multi-faceted view into the sacrifices and decisions faced by historical figures, avoiding personal biases and not glorifying the era's violence. With his next series 'The Revolutionaries,' Advani aims to highlight lesser-known freedom fighters, further uncovering the raw energy of India's independence movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

