Mahatma Gandhi Bust Strengthens India-Montana Ties at University of Montana

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was revealed at the University of Montana, marking a significant moment in the deepening relationship between India and the state of Montana. This initiative signifies the mutual engagement and collaboration between the two regions.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, alongside India's Consul General in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, officiated at the event. The bust, presented by the Indian government, is a tribute to Gandhi's enduring principles of peace and non-violence, echoing these ideals in Montana.

Gianforte stressed the importance of character in leadership, resonating Gandhi's philosophy that good ideas require action. The ceremony, held at the Mike Mansfield Centre, was attended by notable figures, including Senator Steve Daines, who reaffirmed his respect for US-India relations and praised efforts to enhance cooperation in diplomacy and culture between India and Montana.

