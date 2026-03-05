Montana celebrated the unveiling of a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the University of Montana's Mike Mansfield Centre. The revealing ceremony was a collaboration between Governor Greg Gianforte and Prakash Gupta, India's Consul General in Seattle, signifying an ongoing cultural exchange effort.

The event emphasized Gandhi's enduring ideals of nonviolence, now more crucial than ever in a fractured world. It further solidifies the friendship between India and the US state, a relationship nurtured by ongoing educational and cultural initiatives and marked by growing political goodwill.

Culminating with a vibrant Holi celebration, the efforts have significantly boosted the cultural and educational ties between Montana and India. The Consulate has also facilitated numerous voyages and forums, leading to strengthened business and educational bonds between the two regions.