JNU Students Demand Vice Chancellor's Resignation in Overwhelming Vote

Over 2,100 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students voted for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, following alleged casteist remarks and administrative corruption. The student union plans a public hearing with judges, lawyers, and academics on March 16-17 to further address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, over 2,100 students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have voted in favor of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's resignation. This follows allegations of casteist remarks and administrative malpractices made by her.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) reported that 90.54% of the votes opposed the Vice Chancellor's continuation. A press conference was held by JNUSU President Aditi Mishra, who emphasized the need for her resignation based on the referendum results.

The student union has announced a forthcoming public hearing scheduled for March 16-17, where retired judges, lawyers, academicians, and activists will be invited to discuss the issues further. This development marks heightened tensions on campus, with protests continuing over multiple controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

