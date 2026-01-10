INSV Kaundinya's Maiden Overseas Voyage: A Journey to Oman
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi interacted with the crew of INSV Kaundinya, which is on its first overseas voyage to Oman. He praised their resilience and proficiency, celebrating their successful travel of over 385 nautical miles from Porbandar, Gujarat, as the vessel recreates a fifth-century ship.
In a significant naval achievement, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi virtually interacted with the crew of the INSV Kaundinya during their maiden overseas voyage to Oman.
The vessel, a traditionally-built stitched ship, embarked on this historic journey on December 23, covering more than 385 nautical miles from Porbandar, Gujarat.
The Navy applauded the crew's resilience, with Admiral Tripathi encouraging them to uphold the esteemed tradition of Indian seafarers and expressing confidence in their successful voyage to Muscat, Oman.