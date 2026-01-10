INSV Kaundinya's Maiden Overseas Voyage: A Journey to Oman

In a significant naval achievement, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi virtually interacted with the crew of the INSV Kaundinya during their maiden overseas voyage to Oman.

The vessel, a traditionally-built stitched ship, embarked on this historic journey on December 23, covering more than 385 nautical miles from Porbandar, Gujarat.

The Navy applauded the crew's resilience, with Admiral Tripathi encouraging them to uphold the esteemed tradition of Indian seafarers and expressing confidence in their successful voyage to Muscat, Oman.