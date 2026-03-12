Indian Seafarers Caught in Crisis: Tragedy in West Asia

The ongoing crisis in West Asia has led to a tragic loss for India, as three Indian seafarers have lost their lives, and one remains missing. These incidents occurred amid hostilities involving foreign-flagged vessels.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed the unfortunate losses during a press briefing. He stated that out of 78 Indian seafarers on these vessels, four sustained injuries but remain stable. Fortunately, 70 have escaped unscathed.

The government has heightened its monitoring of the Persian Gulf's maritime situation to ensure the safety of Indian crew members. Additionally, major ports have been urged to coordinate with agencies like Customs and the DGFT to consider providing relief in port charges, showcasing a proactive approach to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)