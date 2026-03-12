Left Menu

Indian Seafarers Caught in Crisis: Tragedy in West Asia

Three Indian seafarers have died, and one is missing amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia. A total of 78 Indian seafarers were aboard affected foreign vessels, with four injured. The government is monitoring maritime situations and coordinating with agencies to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:38 IST
Indian Seafarers Caught in Crisis: Tragedy in West Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing crisis in West Asia has led to a tragic loss for India, as three Indian seafarers have lost their lives, and one remains missing. These incidents occurred amid hostilities involving foreign-flagged vessels.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed the unfortunate losses during a press briefing. He stated that out of 78 Indian seafarers on these vessels, four sustained injuries but remain stable. Fortunately, 70 have escaped unscathed.

The government has heightened its monitoring of the Persian Gulf's maritime situation to ensure the safety of Indian crew members. Additionally, major ports have been urged to coordinate with agencies like Customs and the DGFT to consider providing relief in port charges, showcasing a proactive approach to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026