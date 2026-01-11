Prime Minister's Tribute: Celebrating Netaji's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 23 to participate in celebrations marking Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 129th birth anniversary, officials have confirmed. During his visit, Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver a public speech at the historic Netaji Stadium, previously known as Gymkhana Ground, where Bose once unfurled the Tricolour in 1943.

The visit includes plans to honor Bose's contributions through various ceremonies. Modi is likely to pay floral tributes at Netaji's statue in Marina Park and lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column in Sri Vijaya Puram. He may also tour Campbell Bay to inspect developmental projects in the area. Preparations for his visit are currently in preliminary stages, according to a senior police official.

The commemorative event, observed as Parakram Diwas, will feature a range of cultural events with renowned singers performing at the stadium. Marking his homage to Netaji, Modi had renamed two islands to recognize Bose's services, and in 2023, unveiled a model of a proposed National Memorial on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, enhancing the island's tribute to the freedom fighter.

(With inputs from agencies.)