RSS Legacy: 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan' Song Launched from 'Shatak'

Mohan Bhagwat unveils 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan', celebrating 100 years of RSS through film 'Shatak'. The song, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, highlights RSS founder Dr. Hedgewar's life. It reflects RSS's enduring spirit and contribution to India's socio-political fabric, emphasizing patriotism and unity under the saffron flag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:18 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat launched the first song 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan' from the film 'Shatak', marking 100 years of RSS, at an event held in Keshav Kunj. The launch celebrated the lesser-known details about RSS founder Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, known fondly as "Doctor Sahab".

Mohan Bhagwat reminisced about Hedgewar's tragic childhood when he lost both parents at 11. Despite such adversity, Hedgewar wasn't deterred and grew to embody RSS ideals, as Bhagwat noted, "Doctor Sahab was a patriot by birth." He reassured that while RSS evolves, its core values remain steadfast, akin to a seed maturing into a tree.

The event, graced by prominent figures like RSS Executive Suresh Joshi and singer Sukhwinder Singh, highlighted Dr. Hedgewar's dedication to national service. The song embodies the essence of saffron, symbolizing sacrifice and discipline, aiming to unite listeners through patriotism and cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

