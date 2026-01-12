Golden Globes Glory: A Night of Surprises and Triumphs at the 83rd Ceremony

The 83rd Golden Globes unfolded with striking victories and industry developments. Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" swept the comedy category, snagging awards for best film, director, screenplay, and supporting actress for Teyana Taylor.

Meanwhile, Chloe Zhao's "Hamnet" clinched the best drama film, upending expectations. The evening highlighted Warner Bros.' pending sale to Netflix and underscored industry transitions amidst Hollywood's challenging year. Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" stood out by winning for best score and box-office achievement, achieving record earnings.

Host Nikki Glaser infused the evening with satire and wit, addressing Hollywood's current landscapes. Key moments saw cinema veterans and fresh talent alike, with standout performances from Timothee Chalamet and Stellan Skarsgard, plus Netflix's continued prominence in awards success.

