Michelle Randolph Takes Hollywood by Storm

Michelle Randolph, renowned for her roles in '1923' and 'Landman', is set to lead 'Clashing Through The Snow' alongside Christopher Briney. With another role in the upcoming 'Scream 7', Randolph, who debuted in 2017's 'House of the Witch', is shaping her Hollywood journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:20 IST
Michelle Randolph, celebrated for her roles in popular TV series like '1923' and 'Landman', is gearing up to star in an exciting new venture titled 'Clashing Through The Snow' from Amazon MGM Studios. Deadline has confirmed that Randolph will lead the film alongside Christopher Briney of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' fame.

Helmed by director Carlson Young, production is set to commence next month. The script has been crafted by Daniel Mackey and Rebecca Ewing, and will be brought to life by producers McG and Mary Viola from Wonderland Sound and Vision, alongside Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment. Kyle Luker of Industry Entertainment and Oscar-winning filmmaker Ari Sandel will serve as executive producers.

Randolph's growing Hollywood repertoire also includes a role in the forthcoming 'Scream 7', directed by Kevin Williamson and featuring Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. Having made her debut in the 2017 horror film 'House of the Witch', Randolph continues her ascent in the entertainment industry.

