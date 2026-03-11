Left Menu

Rising Concerns for Indian Students and Organ Donation Transparency

MP Shaktisinh Gohil raises alarm over Indian students' safety abroad amid West Asia tensions and exorbitant airfares from Dubai. Complaints were notably frequent from Russia. Jebi Mather underscores urgency of organ donation transparency, emphasizing recent stories from Kerala, urging increased awareness to save lives.

Shaktisinh Gohil
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil highlighted growing concerns about the safety of Indian students abroad and the steep rise in airfares from Dubai amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Speaking during the Zero Hour, he emphasized that any attack on Indian citizens globally is viewed as an affront to national honor.

Gohil pointed out the worrying trend of Indian students being attacked overseas, referencing a recent knife attack in Russia that injured four students seriously. He also criticized the privatization of education in India, citing its exorbitant costs as a reason why students are forced to pursue degrees abroad.

Meanwhile, Jebi Mather addressed the pressing issue of organ donation, sharing inspiring stories of Kerala families who donated organs. She called for greater government transparency and awareness to encourage more life-saving organ donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

